Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Three men indicted for a double murder in Chatham Co.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted three men for a double murder at an apartment complex in August.

Roland Hayward, Akilee Wilson, and Albert Mack Jr., all in their 20′s, face multiple counts including felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Chatham County Police say the three shot and killed Robert Johnson and Eric Townsend at a Fenwick Village Drive apartment complex on August 9th.

At the time, detectives said they did not believe this was a random crime.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Takyah Berry
Third suspect arrested after Lowe’s employee attacked in Rincon
Man dies after drowning at beach on Hilton Head Island
Sapelo Island
Commissioners approve controversial zoning change for Sapelo Island

Latest News

Sapelo Island
‘I’m not comfortable with this:’ Sapelo Island residents frustrated after zoning ordinance is approved
People enjoy free airshow on Tybee Pier
‘Sound of freedom’ roars on Tybee for F-22 demonstration
Bluffton Township Fire District responds to 2 fires over the weekend
Lori Newkirk
Top Teacher: Lori Newkirk