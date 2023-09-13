Three men indicted for a double murder in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has indicted three men for a double murder at an apartment complex in August.

Roland Hayward, Akilee Wilson, and Albert Mack Jr., all in their 20′s, face multiple counts including felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Chatham County Police say the three shot and killed Robert Johnson and Eric Townsend at a Fenwick Village Drive apartment complex on August 9th.

At the time, detectives said they did not believe this was a random crime.

