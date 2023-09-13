Top Teacher: Lori Newkirk

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A pleasant surprise for Lori Newkirk but it’s no surprise she has excelled in the educational field.

“Both my parents are educators. My dad was a math teacher before he became superintendent. and my mother ‘s a media specialist so both in the education field.”

Newkirk teaches 7th grade math at Ebenezer Middle School.

“I love teaching them, and seeing that lightbulb go off. I love it when they get it. You can connect math to real life concepts that is a thrill for me.”

Newkirk grew up in Effingham County and says teaching is more than just a job to her.

“I hope that they know that I really care about them. I care about them as a person not just in my math class. and not just making the grades. But I care about who they are.”

“Mrs. Newkirk is an awesome teacher. She comes to work everyday with a smile on her face. The kids love her. She relates to them. She brings real world experiences to the classroom. We just can’t say enough about her. We are so glad she is here at Ebenezer Middle School,” said Brett Griffin, the principal at Ebenezer Middle School.

“I love coming to work everyday. In fact, it’s really not work, because I love coming to school and being amongst the students.”

