19-year-old murder suspect is in custody, says Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A 19-year-old murder suspect has surrendered to authorities, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Mekhi J. Moultrie was wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Moultrie surrendered to authorities in Goose Creek on September 13th.

Moultrie’s charges come from the murder of Brandon Simmons on Harbor Breeze Drive on Saint Helena Island that happened on June 27th. Simmons was shot and died in his car on the road leading to his house.

The sheriff’s office says they connected Moultrie to the murder through forensic examination of evidence.

Moultrie is at the Beaufort County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.