Active manhunt underway in Skidaway Rd. area for murder suspect

Travis Washington
Travis Washington(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is actively searching for a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Savannah.

Police say the active manhunt for the murder suspect is happening in the area of Bonna Bella Road, Skidaway Road, LaRoche Avenue and DeRenne avenue. Police say they are looking for 17-year-old Travis Washington. Police say Washington was involved in a shooting on September 4 where the victim later died.

Police ask if anyone sees anything suspicious, call 911 right away.

