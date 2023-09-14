Bluffton non-profit receives two new vans through grant

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Through a grant from the state of South Carolina, a Bluffton non-profit called PEP has received two new vans, which they’re calling a lifesaver.

PEP, which stands for Program for Exceptional People, is a non-profit that teaches adults with special needs life skills related to working and home life. Sometimes groups will go out and work jobs together.

PEP not only brings people to those jobs, but will pick them up from their homes across the Lowcountry. This requires a six-van fleet, and with two brand-new accessible vans, PEP staff say it is a gamechanger for everyone involved with the organization.

“This gives us the opportunity to go out in the community and pick them up and bring them back here, let them have an enriching day. And then take them home in the afternoon, put a smile on their face, a song in their hearts. They do that a lot, they do that a lot, we have a lot of singing in the vans,” said Alan Hunt, the Operations and Vehicle Maintenance, Programs for Exceptional People.

For those who would like to help the non-profit, they are holding a fundraising gala this weekend, auctioning off various items and experiences.

