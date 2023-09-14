Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, we’re tracking a front to push into the area through the early hours of this morning. This could lead to some patchy fog through a few hours past sunrise. Be sure to take it slow if you run into this.

Through the morning, I’ll look for partly sunny skies. By early afternoon, I’ll be looking for scattered pop-up storm chances closer to the coast. Then these will continue to build through the afternoon.

By 6 to 8 PM, we could see widely scattered storms around the area. Right now, I’m not expecting much severity. However, we still could see a few stronger storms with heavier rainfall, and frequent lightning. Most of these should weaken overnight, but I’m still expecting we could see more rain chances lingering in the area through daybreak tomorrow.

Regardless, this afternoon will be cooler as highs warm in the mid-to upper-80s for most. Going into this weekend, Lows will be in the 60s on Friday morning with highs in the mid-80s. Saturday morning will be in the low to mid-60s in Savannah, with some inland areas in the upper 50s!

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend with mostly dry conditions. Be sure to get outside and enjoy, because I’ll be looking for more scattered rain chance Sunday as high warm into the mid-80s.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee will continue moving north, parallel to the east coast. This storm will increase our wave heights during the end of the week, but otherwise will not have an impact on the southeastern U.S. There is also a high risk of rip currents, don’t out in the water too far!

Margot is a hurricane as it moves due north across the central Atlantic and will not impact land

There is another tropical wave with a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression that will make its way west across the central Atlantic over the next week and a half.

