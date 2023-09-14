Sky Cams
Effingham Co. woman charged with child sex crimes; was a former school system employee

Erika Murison
Erika Murison(Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Effingham County woman has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Erika Murison was arrested on Sept. 8. She is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, sending obscene material electronically to a minor and contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, among others.

According to the Effingham County Jail booking website, the alleged offense occurred on June 18.

Murison is a former employee of the Effingham County School District. According to the superintendent, Murison was last employed with the school system as of May 2023.

According to salary records at open.ga.gov, Murison’s title in 2022 was substitute teacher.

It is currently unknown if the charges involve a student or stem from any connection to her previous position in the school system.

The superintendent said the school system will always work with closely with the sheriff’s office as needed.

