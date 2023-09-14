Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods

Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in...
Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in each city.(Caesars Entertainment | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NFL meets Flavortown in a new apparel collaboration with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Fieri is teaming up with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to launch an NFL collection called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tackles Football.

“It’s official! I’m takin’ your favorite NFL team on a trip down to Flavortown with my new officially licensed collection,” Fieri shared online.

The Flavortown custom-designed collection includes merchandise representing Fieri’s favorite foods across each NFL city.

Some examples of Fieri’s favorite foods include barbeque ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs, brats and curds for the Green Bay Packers, lobster for the New England Patriots, and Cowboys-style barbeque for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fieri’s new NFL collection represents all 32 teams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Police searching for murder suspect in Skidaway Road area
Police lights
Hinesville Police identify victim in Wednesday morning homicide
Three men indicted for a double murder in Chatham Co.
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Police lights
One person injured after shooting on West 54th St.

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
Trial date set for Murdaugh’s financial charges, co-conspirator Cory Fleming sentenced
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post
Mekhi J. Moultrie
19-year-old murder suspect is in custody, says Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman found dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested