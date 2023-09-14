Making guacamole with Savannah Tequila Company
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Guacamole
Yield: 8 qt
Amt. Item
8 ea Ripe Avocado
1 ea Red Onion
¼ bunch Cilantro
3 ea Lime (Juice)
TT Salt
Queso Fresco
Pickled Jalapeño
Method of Preparation:
- Finely chop cilantro and squeeze lime juice
- Open avocados, remove seeds and take out pulp.
- Remove brownish parts of the avocados and discard.
- Gently mix in a bowl.
- Season with salt
