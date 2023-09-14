Sky Cams
Making guacamole with Savannah Tequila Company

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Guacamole

Yield: 8 qt

Amt.                       Item

8 ea                       Ripe Avocado

1 ea                       Red Onion

¼ bunch               Cilantro

3 ea                       Lime (Juice)

TT                            Salt

Queso Fresco

Pickled Jalapeño

Method of Preparation:

  • Finely chop cilantro and squeeze lime juice
  • Open avocados, remove seeds and take out pulp.
  • Remove brownish parts of the avocados and discard.
  • Gently mix in a bowl.
  • Season with salt

