Parker’s Kitchen donates $100,000 to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia receiving a big donation Thursday.

Parker’s Kitchen donated $100,000 to the non-profit. Part of that money is coming from Parker’s round-up campaign.

The campaign encourages its customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

Parker’s says they match the round-up by 25%.

Greg Parker, the CEO and founder says giving back to the community is very important to them and they couldn’t do it without their customers.

“We’re so thankful for our customers and giving back to this very important initiative. We do about 120 thousand transactions a day. And our customers, they will round up to the next dollar. Whatever they give, we’ll match 25 percent of that, and that really adds up.”

America’s Second Harvest officials say this donation will go towards their mobile food pantry program that helps people in 21 counties

