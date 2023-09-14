Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Parker’s Kitchen donates $100,000 to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

Parker’s Kitchen donates $100,000 to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
Parker’s Kitchen donates $100,000 to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia receiving a big donation Thursday.

Parker’s Kitchen donated $100,000 to the non-profit. Part of that money is coming from Parker’s round-up campaign.

The campaign encourages its customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

Parker’s says they match the round-up by 25%.

Greg Parker, the CEO and founder says giving back to the community is very important to them and they couldn’t do it without their customers.

“We’re so thankful for our customers and giving back to this very important initiative. We do about 120 thousand transactions a day. And our customers, they will round up to the next dollar. Whatever they give, we’ll match 25 percent of that, and that really adds up.”

America’s Second Harvest officials say this donation will go towards their mobile food pantry program that helps people in 21 counties

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Police searching for murder suspect in Skidaway Road area
Police lights
Hinesville Police identify victim in Wednesday morning homicide
Three men indicted for a double murder in Chatham Co.
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Police lights
One person injured after shooting on West 54th St.

Latest News

Brooklet Peanut Festival this weekend
Brooklet Peanut Festival this weekend
People enjoy free airshow on Tybee Pier
‘Sound of freedom’ roars on Tybee for F-22 demonstration
THE News at 5:30
‘Sound of freedom’ roars on Tybee for F-22 demonstration
Bryan County Family Connection
Bryan County non-profit trying to improve access to behavioral, mental health care