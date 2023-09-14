Savannah Police investigating Thursday morning shooting
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured early Thursday morning.
Police say they found the male victim around 12:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. They say the victim was suffering from numerous serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter call. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
