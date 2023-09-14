Trial date set for Murdaugh’s financial charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh was back in court Thursday in the Lowcountry, this time in Beaufort County for his financial crimes.

More than six months ago, Murdaugh was sentenced to two lifetimes behind bars for murdering his wife and son. On Thursday, a different case involving him moves forward, as he faces 101 financial crime charges for stealing nearly $9 million of his clients’ money.

Locked in handcuffs, covered in an orange jumpsuit that reads inmate, and followed by a handful of Department of Corrections officers, the convicted murderer stepped into a Beaufort County court room for a status conference on his financial wrongdoings. The point of this hearing was to set a date for trial.

This is separate from the murder case, but Murdaugh’s attorneys brought that trial up, asking what the rush is to try Alex for stealing so quickly after convicting him of murder.

The state saying his financial victims deserve justice, just as his homicide ones do. After some back-and-forth, Judge Clifton Newman gave three options for the start of this white-collar crime trial, all in the year 2023.

After arguing against a trial start date in this calendar year, the defense agreed to November 27, 2023, as the first day Alex Murdaugh will stand in court in Beaufort County specifically for stealing almost $4 million from the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

