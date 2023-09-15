Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Beaufort has resigned, effective immediately.

The city announced Friday that Stephen Murray had resigned from his position as mayor.

Mayor Pro Tem Michael McFee is stepping in as acting mayor until a special election is held to fill the position.

The special election is expected to be held on Dec. 12.

Murray’s resignation is effective Friday.

