Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately

Stephen Murray
Stephen Murray(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Beaufort has resigned, effective immediately.

The city announced Friday that Stephen Murray had resigned from his position as mayor.

Mayor Pro Tem Michael McFee is stepping in as acting mayor until a special election is held to fill the position.

The special election is expected to be held on Dec. 12.

Murray’s resignation is effective Friday.

Dear Friends, I never aspired to politics as a kid or even as a young man trying to find my way in the world. I mostly...

Posted by Mayor Stephen Murray on Friday, September 15, 2023

