Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, we’re tracking I’m tracking scattered showers/weak thunderstorms throughout our morning hours. Plus, we could see a few dense patches of for in our inland areas through mid-morning. Be sure to grab some rain gear as you walk out the door, and give yourself some extra time to commute this morning.

By mid-afternoon, I’ll be looking for clearing conditions in our northern areas and a few scattered pop-up storm chances for the southern half of the area. Right now, I’m not expecting much severity.

However, we still could see a few stronger storms with heavier rainfall, and frequent lightning. Depending on where we see the highest rain chances, this afternoon will be cooler as highs warm in the mid-to lower-80s for most.

Going into this weekend, Lows will be in the 60s on Friday morning with highs in the mid-80s. Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper-60s in Savannah Highs will be in the mid-80s tomorrow with mostly dry conditions.

Be sure to get outside and enjoy, because I’ll be looking for more scattered rain chance Sunday as high warm into the mid-80s. However, if you are heading to the beach or out on the water. Be extra cautious, we’ll have anywhere from 4 to 6 ft wave heights through tomorrow. Plus, Our rip current threat will be through the roof.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee will continue moving north, parallel to the east coast. This storm will increase our wave heights during the end of the week, but otherwise will not have an impact on the southeastern U.S. There is also a high risk of rip currents, don’t out in the water too far!

Margot is a hurricane as it moves due north across the central Atlantic and will not impact land

There is another tropical wave with a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression that will make its way west across the central Atlantic over the next week and a half.

