El Grito celebration kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

By Anna Black
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tons of people are at Forsyth Park celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Local Spanish News, Pasa La Voz, is kicking the month off with an event called El Grito.

The publication’s editor-in-chief Fernando Soto says it’s to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day.

Although the country’s official holiday is Saturday, he says Mexicans usually celebrate from the night of the 15th into the 16th.

Event includes live music from local Hispanic bands, dancing, food, and more.

Soto says it’s about honoring their heritage and history.

“There’s a lot of contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the United States and there’s still a lot of pride and cultural traditions that we want to pass down to our kids and share with the greater community. So, it’s a perfect time to come out and be joyful and celebrate,” said Soto.

There’s still plenty of time to come out here Friday with festivities running till 11 p.m.

