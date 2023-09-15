GBI investigating after Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate in the Chatham County Detention Center died Friday morning.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:15 a.m. a unit officer found Lloyd James unresponsive in his cell.

The sheriff’s office says medical staff and officers responded and attempted lifesaving measure.

James was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 5 Investigative Office is conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.