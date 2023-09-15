Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

GBI investigating after Chatham Co. Detention Center inmate dies

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate in the Chatham County Detention Center died Friday morning.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:15 a.m. a unit officer found Lloyd James unresponsive in his cell.

The sheriff’s office says medical staff and officers responded and attempted lifesaving measure.

James was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 5 Investigative Office is conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Police searching for murder suspect in Skidaway Road area
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating Thursday morning shooting
Erika Murison
Effingham Co. woman charged with child sex crimes; was a former school system employee
Police lights
Hinesville Police identify victim in Wednesday morning homicide

Latest News

Rip current risk this weekend on Tybee Island beaches
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer bringing national training center, headquarters to metro Atlanta
Stephen Murray
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately
Travis Washington
Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt