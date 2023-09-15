Hampton County man charged with two separate shootings

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina law enforcement is now connecting a Varnville man to two separate shootings.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Franklin Smoak Jr. shot into a moving car killing one person and injuring two others. That happened off Yemassee Highway at the end of July.

Just three weeks later, investigators say Smoak Jr. shot another person near a creek off McPhersonville Road.

SLED has not connected these cases.

They announced charges in the McPhersonville Road shooting earlier this week.

After his arrest, Smoak was transferred from the Jasper County Jail to the Hampton County Jail.

