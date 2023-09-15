Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations kick off this weekend!

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month where we celebrate the history, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

In honor of the month, there will be many celebrations happening around our area this weekend.

Our Michaela Romero tells us about one of the events happening in Tattnall County and how it came to be.

It’s Claudia Martinez’s passion to teach.

“I grew up in Mendez, Tamaulipas and part of the school culture was for students to participate in different bailables every year. I grew up and joined and learned how to do the different dances. When I moved to the United States, we didn’t have a lot of that and so after I furthered my education, I realized I could help change that.”

They were some of her favorite memories growing up.

“My favorite part about being involved in the different bailables was learning the different dance moves that each state has. Also, being able to dress up in the different dress wear that each dance comes with.”

She believes everyone should be exposed to those traditions and that is why she is inviting the community to celebrate with her in Tattnall County for Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We just hope everybody can join us that day because our students are very proud to show off their culture and to share the different bialables from the different states of Mexico.”

She says along with exposing the community to something different, she wants to teach her own kids the importance of tradition.” Just being around my friends and family and celebrating our culture because it’s part of who we are it’s part of our identity.

And she says in her culture, the more the merrier.

”This year this celebration has a little more meaning because it falls on Mexico Independence Day on September 16, so if you don’t have plans come and join us.”

”I hope to see you there, you don’t want to miss this beautiful celebration.”

The celebration will be on September 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tattnall County High School. Organizers encourage you to come hungry if you plan on attending because there will be a variety of authentic food to choose from.

