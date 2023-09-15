Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 09-15-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the last weekend of summer! Fall officially begins Saturday the 23rd. Two lingering bands of clouds/showers are splitting the viewing area. One from the coast of Tybee and Hilton Head back to Statesboro and another along the Altamaha River. Drier air is working its way in from the north with dewpoints in the low 60s in the Lowcountry, but still 70°+ south of I-16. It’s only 73 in Statesboro vs 83 in Alma. Your evening commute will be dry as well the rest of your evening plans; Happy Rosh Hashana!

Daybreak Saturday mix of sun and clouds, 66° in Savannah, 60° in Brooklet, Happy Peanut Festival! and 70° at the beaches. The afternoon will be mostly sunny for most; a little cloudier south of the Altamaha with highs in the middle 80s and a cool NE breeze at 10mph.

Sunday: An area of low pressure will develop out of the Gulf and a cold front will sweep through and we’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances will pick up through the late morning and early afternoon with numerous showers and storms, highs in the middle 80s.

Monday may start wet and definitely cloudy with clearing in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Dry high pressure will prevail for much of next week with temps at or slightly below normal, and that’s 86/69. Moisture will slightly increase midweek which could allow for isolated showers and or thunderstorms to develop along the sea breeze during the day.

RIP CURRENTS: High and High Surf Advisories and these will stay in effect Saturday as well due to Hurricane Lee making its way to New England and Nova Scotia.

MARINE: Tonight...seas will slowly fall to below 6 ft across nearshore water late, Small Craft Advisories for all near shore zones will expire Saturday morning. Breakers could be up to 5 ft on Saturday. Though, the breakers on Saturday will be highly dependent on the swell height and period.

