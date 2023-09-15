Memorial Health recertified as level 1 trauma center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Hospital is having a lifesaving designation renewed.

Every three years, they have to be recertified as level one trauma center and they passed the test again this year.

Chief of Trauma Dr. James Dunne tells me most of the trauma patients they see have been in life threatening accidents, shootings and stabbings, so it’s critical to have a Trauma center in our area to treat those patients as quickly as possible. And they have to check several boxes in order to be recertified.

Dr. Dunne says they have to an operating room for incoming trauma patients, and enough qualified surgeons on standby. They also have to have a program that monitors improvement.

He says if our area didn’t have a level one trauma center, patients may have to travel hours to Macon or another Georgia hospital for care.

“You really need to have your situation stabilized within the hour from the time of the accident and that care is significantly delayed if we have to transfer you to a different hospital. We really owe it to the community to maintain this designation and to be ready,” said Dr. Dunne.

Dr. Dunne says Memorial Health serves patients from more than 20 counties so their proud of this accomplishment.

