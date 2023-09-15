Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old at the center of a manhunt Thursday is now in custody.
Travis Washington was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday in the area of MLK and Bay Street in Savannah. Police say he was arrested without incident.
Washington was wanted in connection to a Sept. 4 shooting that left one person dead.
Washington has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon.
