Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old at the center of a manhunt Thursday is now in custody.

Travis Washington was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday in the area of MLK and Bay Street in Savannah. Police say he was arrested without incident.

Washington was wanted in connection to a Sept. 4 shooting that left one person dead.

Washington has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

