Savannah Chamber of Commerce hosts Business Expo and Business Connection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Kehoe Ironworks Building was packed with small business owners and consumers Thursday as they attended the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo and Business Connection.

Booths lined the venue as owners and representatives networked and displayed their services. Every year the chamber encourages small businesses in Savannah to participate not only for networking reasons but to help get their name out to the community as well.

“I hope they have given out business cards and trinkets and everything they can give out to remind people to call them in the next day or the next week and do business with them that’s what its all about, the chamber is about making sure that our businesses are successful and they are connecting both with our members the larger community as a whole and making sure that they are as accessible as they can,” said Bert Brantley, the Savannah Chamber of Commerce President.

This year the chamber says the venue was completely sold out with 75 vendors in attendance.

