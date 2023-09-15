Seoyon E-Hwa, Savannah Tech partner for training programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 700,000 new jobs are coming to Chatham County and thanks to a new partnership many of those could be filled by Savannah Tech students.

Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, announced back in February they’d be opening a manufacturing facility in Chatham County.

And Friday they made their training partnership with Savannah Tech official. The partnership will include both credit and non-credit training programs.

This marks the third company to recently announce a partnership with Savannah Tech…something they believe reflects what they have to offer.

“I think it shows that the companies have faith in what we’re doing here at Savannah Technical College, which in turn will translate to the community knowing, ‘hey, I can go there and get trained, and I got a good paying job waiting for me at the end of the pipeline,” said Tal Loos.

The programs will be available to students immediately.

The new manufacturing facility is expected to begin production in October of 2024.

