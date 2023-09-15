Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Wayne County man charged with murder

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is facing multiple charges after another man was found dead inside his home in Wayne County last weekend.

Deputies arrested Warren Lockamy. He’s now charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Wayne County deputies responded to the home on Spruce Trail on Sunday. They say they found the body of James Darsey.

Lockamy was then identified as the suspect.

No word yet on what exactly happened.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward or give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Police searching for murder suspect in Skidaway Road area
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Travis Washington
Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt
Erika Murison
Effingham Co. woman charged with child sex crimes; was a former school system employee
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating Thursday morning shooting

Latest News

Hampton County man charged with two separate shootings
Seoyon E-Hwa, Savannah Tech partner for training programs
Seoyon E-Hwa, Savannah Tech partner for training programs
Georgia shrimpers struggling as demand for local shrimp declines
THE News at 4:30
Seoyon E-Hwa, Savannah Tech partner for training programs