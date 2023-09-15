Wayne County man charged with murder

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is facing multiple charges after another man was found dead inside his home in Wayne County last weekend.

Deputies arrested Warren Lockamy. He’s now charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Wayne County deputies responded to the home on Spruce Trail on Sunday. They say they found the body of James Darsey.

Lockamy was then identified as the suspect.

No word yet on what exactly happened.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to come forward or give them a call.

