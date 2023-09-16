15 people displaced due to fire on E. Bolton St.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire on Thursday has left 15 people without a home.
According to the Savannah Fire Department, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home on the 900th block of East Bolton Street.
Savannah Fire was able to extinguish the fire.
As a result 15 people, 10 adults and five children, have been displaced.
The Red Cross is assisting.
