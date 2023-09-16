Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

15 people displaced due to fire on E. Bolton St.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire on Thursday has left 15 people without a home.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a home on the 900th block of East Bolton Street.

Savannah Fire was able to extinguish the fire.

As a result 15 people, 10 adults and five children, have been displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Police searching for murder suspect in Skidaway Road area
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Travis Washington
Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt
Erika Murison
Effingham Co. woman charged with child sex crimes; was a former school system employee
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating Thursday morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer bringing national training center, headquarters to metro Atlanta
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately
Lieutenant Colonel Harvey III
Tuskegee Airman speaks to students at Savannah State University
THE News at 5:30
Tuskegee Airman speaks to students at Savannah State University