2 people injured after early morning shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people seriously injured.

Officials say police responded to a crash scene just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue based on reports that the driver of the vehicle had been shot. While on scene, police say they were informed that another person had already been taken to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver was also treated and transported to the hospital.

Police say both victims had serious but non-life threatening injuries and it was determined that both victims attended the same house party.

No arrests have been made and this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.