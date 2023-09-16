GSP investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wayne County.

Jesup Police Chief Christopher Hamilton tells WTOC they received a call about the crash just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

Chief Hamilton said a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 84 struck a female near Briarwood Apartments.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

