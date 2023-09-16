GSP investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Wayne Co.
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wayne County.
Jesup Police Chief Christopher Hamilton tells WTOC they received a call about the crash just before 9 p.m. Friday night.
Chief Hamilton said a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 84 struck a female near Briarwood Apartments.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
