Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out

By WTOC Staff and Lindsey Stenger
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football game between Savannah High and Cross Creek ended Friday night when two players on the opposing teams began to fight on the field.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, the fight then spread and both teams became involved. The fight remained on the field.

SCCPSS says coaches tried to break up the fight when a Savannah High coach was injured after being hit with a helmet. There were other minor injuries reported as well.

One Savannah High player was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Within minutes of the fight breaking out, district athletic staff made the decision to call the game. Those in attendance were asked to leave the stadium.

SCCPSS says two juveniles were taken into custody following an incident in the parking lot. They have been released to their parents. No arrests were made.

In statement SCCPSS says, “SCCPSS regrets that this incident happened. Any of our student-athletes found to have been involved in the fighting on the field will face the appropriate consequences per our Student Code of Conduct.”

