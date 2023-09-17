Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway

200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway
200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala kicked off Saturday.

It’s essentially the kickoff for celebrations leading up to the 200th Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah which is next year.

Our very own Jamie Ertle was the hostess.

“St. Patrick’s Day means so much to this city, this community, this state and really to show what the Irish mean to this area and to do that every year is special, but to do it and say that we’ve done it for 200 years successfully and to see what it does for our community and the smiles it brings every time. Everyone looks forward to it and everyone comes together every year- it’s fun to be a part of it.”

More people in attendance include WTOC’s Dawn Baker, Mike Cihla, and General Manager Marsha Fogarty.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt
Stephen Murray
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out
Georgia shrimpers struggling as demand for local shrimp declines

Latest News

Community garden
Home Depot partnering with Hello Neighbor to restart Daffin Heights community garden
Beach Clean Up
South Carolina’s Sea Grant Consortium hosts beach and river sweep
Savannah Hispanic Heritage Parade
Savannah Hispanic Heritage Parade returns
2023 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade
WATCH: 2023 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade