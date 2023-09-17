200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala kicked off Saturday.

It’s essentially the kickoff for celebrations leading up to the 200th Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah which is next year.

Our very own Jamie Ertle was the hostess.

“St. Patrick’s Day means so much to this city, this community, this state and really to show what the Irish mean to this area and to do that every year is special, but to do it and say that we’ve done it for 200 years successfully and to see what it does for our community and the smiles it brings every time. Everyone looks forward to it and everyone comes together every year- it’s fun to be a part of it.”

More people in attendance include WTOC’s Dawn Baker, Mike Cihla, and General Manager Marsha Fogarty.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.