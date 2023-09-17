Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

‘DJ was a caring person:’ Lowcountry community gathers to honor the life of Bluffton teen

DJ’s Day of Giving
DJ’s Day of Giving(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - A Lowcountry community gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Bluffton teen gone too soon. DJ Fields was shot and killed in 2021.

DJ’s Day of Giving is something his parents say, is meant to thank the community for their support over the past two years.

Fields was #55 on Bluffton High’s football team so, the day kicked off with a 5.5 kilometer run followed by a family fun day with food, music, bounce houses, and water slides.

DJ’s dad says this day keeps his son’s legacy alive.

“DJ was a caring person and didn’t mind helping anybody. Never met a stranger. It means a lot that you’ve got your community behind you after 2 and a half years. It means a lot,” Dwon Fields said.

This past Friday would have been DJ’s 21st birthday.

All of the proceeds raised from Saturday’s event to go to the Live Like DJ Scholarship Fund, to help other students looking to go to college.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt
Stephen Murray
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out
Georgia shrimpers struggling as demand for local shrimp declines

Latest News

Out of Darkness Walk held to raise awareness to suicide
Out of Darkness Walk held to raise suicide awareness
Savannah Hispanic Heritage Parade
Savannah Hispanic Heritage Parade returns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer announces moving national training center, headquarters to Atlanta
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Wayne...
GSP investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Wayne Co.