‘DJ was a caring person:’ Lowcountry community gathers to honor the life of Bluffton teen

BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - A Lowcountry community gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Bluffton teen gone too soon. DJ Fields was shot and killed in 2021.

DJ’s Day of Giving is something his parents say, is meant to thank the community for their support over the past two years.

Fields was #55 on Bluffton High’s football team so, the day kicked off with a 5.5 kilometer run followed by a family fun day with food, music, bounce houses, and water slides.

DJ’s dad says this day keeps his son’s legacy alive.

“DJ was a caring person and didn’t mind helping anybody. Never met a stranger. It means a lot that you’ve got your community behind you after 2 and a half years. It means a lot,” Dwon Fields said.

This past Friday would have been DJ’s 21st birthday.

All of the proceeds raised from Saturday’s event to go to the Live Like DJ Scholarship Fund, to help other students looking to go to college.

