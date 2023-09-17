Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Saturday night, I’m tracking mostly clear skies as temps drop into the mid to lower-70s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 60s to lower 70s around the area.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for increasing rain chances as we track a warm front in the morning and a cold front approaching tomorrow evening. Be sure to grab some rain gear as you walk out the door if you are going to be out and about most of the day.

I’ll look for highs to be in the mid to upper-80s for most. By early to mid-afternoon, I’ll be looking for scattered clusters of storms pushing east across the area. These should continue to push east throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

During this time, we could see a few embedded severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the day. I’m expecting to see some strength as they get closer to the coast.

Right now, I’m not expecting anything tornadic. However, I cannot totally rule out the chance for us to see a brief spin-up for areas close to the coast as these head out to sea. After this system moves through, I’ll look for much cooler temps in the 60s throughout the start of next week.

Plus, we’ll have beautiful sunny to mostly sunny skies through mid-week. Then, I’ll look for increasing rain chances and high temps in the mid to lower-80s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt
Stephen Murray
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out
Georgia shrimpers struggling as demand for local shrimp declines

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 09-15-2023
Dylan Smith's Friday morning forecast
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast