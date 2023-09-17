Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Saturday night, I’m tracking mostly clear skies as temps drop into the mid to lower-70s through midnight. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 60s to lower 70s around the area.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for increasing rain chances as we track a warm front in the morning and a cold front approaching tomorrow evening. Be sure to grab some rain gear as you walk out the door if you are going to be out and about most of the day.

I’ll look for highs to be in the mid to upper-80s for most. By early to mid-afternoon, I’ll be looking for scattered clusters of storms pushing east across the area. These should continue to push east throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

During this time, we could see a few embedded severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the day. I’m expecting to see some strength as they get closer to the coast.

Right now, I’m not expecting anything tornadic. However, I cannot totally rule out the chance for us to see a brief spin-up for areas close to the coast as these head out to sea. After this system moves through, I’ll look for much cooler temps in the 60s throughout the start of next week.

Plus, we’ll have beautiful sunny to mostly sunny skies through mid-week. Then, I’ll look for increasing rain chances and high temps in the mid to lower-80s heading into next weekend.

