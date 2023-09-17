Home Depot partnering with Hello Neighbor to restart Daffin Heights community garden

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Home Depot partnered up with some local organizations Saturday to restart a community garden.

Hello Neighbor and the Holly Heights Neighborhood association used a $7,000 grant from the home improvement store to buy all the necessary materials for the work at the Daffin Heights Community garden.

Volunteers came out from all parties involved to refresh the space with a new sustainable purpose.

“We’re trying to get people to participate and unify people in the community. It’s something for the senior citizens to do and get the younger people involved in gardening and stuff and get their fingers in the dirt,” Anthony Lonon said.

Lonon says the other key to projects like this is bringing a sustainable food source to local communities.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.