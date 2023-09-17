Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Home Depot partnering with Hello Neighbor to restart Daffin Heights community garden

Community garden
Community garden(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Home Depot partnered up with some local organizations Saturday to restart a community garden.

Hello Neighbor and the Holly Heights Neighborhood association used a $7,000 grant from the home improvement store to buy all the necessary materials for the work at the Daffin Heights Community garden.

Volunteers came out from all parties involved to refresh the space with a new sustainable purpose.

“We’re trying to get people to participate and unify people in the community. It’s something for the senior citizens to do and get the younger people involved in gardening and stuff and get their fingers in the dirt,” Anthony Lonon said.

Lonon says the other key to projects like this is bringing a sustainable food source to local communities.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Washington
Murder suspect captured early Friday morning after manhunt
Stephen Murray
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out
Georgia shrimpers struggling as demand for local shrimp declines

Latest News

200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway
200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway
Beach Clean Up
South Carolina’s Sea Grant Consortium hosts beach and river sweep
Savannah Hispanic Heritage Parade
Savannah Hispanic Heritage Parade returns
2023 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade
WATCH: 2023 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade