Out of Darkness Walk held to raise suicide awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People traveled from all over Georgia to participate in the Out of the Darkness Walk at Lake Mayer to raise awareness about suicide Saturday.

Since 2004 these walks have happened all over the country.

Organizers say they create a space for those who have been impacted by suicide in any way.

to share their stories and strengthen the community around them.

Everyone wore different colored beads to show the different ways suicide has impacted them.

“I lost my son.”

“I am here in support of my younger self and my past attempts.”

“I came out today just basically to support.”

“I had a chance to meet some new people and to talk about their losses with them. There is a camaraderie that you have unfortunately it is a club that no one wants to be in,” Rita Futrell said.

The Savannah chapter of the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention surpassed their goal and raised more than $30,000 to go toward suicide prevention.

