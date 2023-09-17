Sky Cams
Savannah Kennel Club hosts 3rd annual Wagfest

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend an event took place where you and your pup could learn a few things.

Wagfest was hosted for the third year in a row by the Savannah Kennel Club.

Many barks were heard at Guy Minick Park where Wagfest was hosted.

“This weekend is celebrating responsible dog owners and their pups, and I love that,” Donna Merkle said.

Donna Merkle helped to set this event up and says the goal is all about building a stronger relationship between you and your four-legged friend.

“I want to improve that human, K-9 bond. I want them to love their dogs even more when they got here today,” Merkle said.

Something folks with Renegade Paws, who were partners in this weekend’s event, say is very important.

“I think the more that you’re able to connect with your dog, the more they’re able to be out in environments like this and be in social situations confidently,” Ashley Muench said.

Wagfest helped owners build that stronger bond with their pets by showing them different activities like obedience obstacle courses and agility trainings...

All of which are things Merkle says will help you to better understand what your dog might like to do.

“A dog that you are working with or a dog that’s busy is a tired dog and a dog that you want to live with, and we want to help  promote keeping dogs and not going into shelters,” Merkle said.

This event also aimed at letting dog owners know what resources are available to them.

“We do encounter folks that maybe they’re running into issues with training or maybe with the economy being a little tougher, you know affording food, so it’s a good chance for all of us to be able to educate folks that there are places to go, and we can certainly help folks keep their pets,” Butch Krishnamurti said.

Which is really what this weekend was all about.

“We’re just trying to create that bond with dogs and their owners and have them really be a part of your family.”

