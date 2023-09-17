‘We never like to leave our families:’ 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deploying to Europe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are deploying to Europe Saturday.

This group is from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. They’ll be supporting the country’s NATO allies as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

“Over 250 soldiers are taking off here, heading overseas to eastern Europe.”

Brigade Commander Colonel Ethan Diven says it’s for Operation Atlantic Resolve.

A mission he says will help support the Nato partners of the united states.

“To show up with the newest equipment, to be all-in and shoulder to the load with our Nato allies, to improve partnership with people across the continent,” Colonel Ethan Diven says.

He says it takes a lot of prep and training.

“This is really the culmination of about 24 months of an all-army effort focused on our brigade and our division.”

Colonel Diven says he expects deployment to last around 9 months.

“We never like to leave our families, but we are absolutely committed to go do the mission we have a strong community. Fort Stewart, Georgia, and the surrounding communities will take care of our families and everyone back home while we’re gone.”

It’s the 10th deployment for the brigade commander.

But for others it’s their first.

“It’s going to be the first time I travel outside the united states to go to a foreign country. so, I feel good,” Gary Valdez said.

He says he’s ready to grow.

“Learn about every position of the tank in my job, be proficient in every position I just want to learn.”

These soldiers leaving from hunter army airfield to answer the call to serve.

