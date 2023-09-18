Annual Beers, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire says it’s hosting its annual casino and golf event to help families in need.

“Much like in Vegas, the house always wins and in this case, it’s the Ronald McDonald House.”

Ronald McDonald House’s local chapter is hosting its 9th annual two-day event…

*Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, And Casino to support critically ill kids and their families.

The chapter’s CEO says around 250 people helped kick off it’s Vegas in Savannah night Sunday.

“Pretty much everyone that’s at this event tonight could actually have to use our house because of an accident or a call from a doctor. So, the community supporting a house that’s been here for 36 years shows that they are doing that,” Billy Sorochak said.

The event featured casino games, bourbon tasting, food, drinks, prizes, and more.

Sorochak says all money raised tonight will support local kids and their families…

And he expects to raise over $120,000 these next two days.

“To our families, they don’t know anybody that’s here or that’s listening to us, but the fact that they know that there’s people out there that do stuff for them without knowing them, I can’t tell you how much that means to them,” Sorochak said.

“There’s so many people who need that extra hand, especially when going through difficult times, traumatic experiences and stuff like that,” Laura Thompson said.

A person at the event says it’s important the community comes out and supports Ronald McDonald House families.

“When the only thing they are focused on is their child, they’re not worried about anything else, and the Ronald McDonald House is there to support them and get them through all that,” Thompson said.

“The two-day event runs until Monday with the open golf tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.