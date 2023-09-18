Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Annual Beers, Guys, Cigars, Golf, and Casino event held Sunday

Ronald McDonald House Charities
Ronald McDonald House Charities(WTOC)
By Anna Black
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire says it’s hosting its annual casino and golf event to help families in need.

“Much like in Vegas, the house always wins and in this case, it’s the Ronald McDonald House.”

Ronald McDonald House’s local chapter is hosting its 9th annual two-day event…

*Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf, And Casino to support critically ill kids and their families.

The chapter’s CEO says around 250 people helped kick off it’s Vegas in Savannah night Sunday.

“Pretty much everyone that’s at this event tonight could actually have to use our house because of an accident or a call from a doctor. So, the community supporting a house that’s been here for 36 years shows that they are doing that,” Billy Sorochak said.

The event featured casino games, bourbon tasting, food, drinks, prizes, and more.

Sorochak says all money raised tonight will support local kids and their families…

And he expects to raise over $120,000 these next two days.

“To our families, they don’t know anybody that’s here or that’s listening to us, but the fact that they know that there’s people out there that do stuff for them without knowing them, I can’t tell you how much that means to them,” Sorochak said.

“There’s so many people who need that extra hand, especially when going through difficult times, traumatic experiences and stuff like that,” Laura Thompson said.

A person at the event says it’s important the community comes out and supports Ronald McDonald House families.

“When the only thing they are focused on is their child, they’re not worried about anything else, and the Ronald McDonald House is there to support them and get them through all that,” Thompson said.

“The two-day event runs until Monday with the open golf tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out
Stephen Murray
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left two people...
2 people injured after early morning shooting in Savannah
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Wayne...
GSP investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Wayne Co.

Latest News

Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Wagfest
Savannah Kennel Club hosts 3rd annual Wagfest
200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway
200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade Anniversary gala underway
3rd Infantry Division soldiers deploying to Europe
‘We never like to leave our families:’ 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deploying to Europe