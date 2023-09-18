Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A real black bear spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World on Monday caused parts of the Magic Kingdom park to be closed to the public, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was spotted near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, according to WKMG.

According to NBC News, a commission spokesperson said the bear was likely in search of food before going into hibernation.

Several nearby attractions in the park were closed, including the Hall of Presidents and A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left two people...
2 people injured after early morning shooting in Savannah
3rd Infantry Division soldiers deploying to Europe
‘We never like to leave our families:’ 3rd Infantry Division soldiers deploying to Europe
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Stephen Murray
Beaufort mayor resigns, effective immediately

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to...
Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
The man told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage.
GRAPHIC: Suspects follow man home, carjack his Aston Martin in targeted crime, police say
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football
Savannah High, Cross Creek high school football game ends after fight breaks out
Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, with a...
‘Mommy can’t take care of me’: Cats left at animal shelter with heartbreaking note