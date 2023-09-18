Bryan Co. hosting Senior Walk Challenge at DeVaul Henderson Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County challenging seniors in the area to get their steps in.

The county hosting its first ever Senior Walk Challenge inside the gym at DeVaul Henderson Park.

Our Anna Stansfield tells us why organizers felt that something like this was needed.

“The goal of this challenge is all about getting seniors in the area more active.’

“The more you move, the better you are,” Sally Shuman said.

That’s why Sally Shuman decided to organize this challenge.

“There are health benefits also to this because walking also helps with weight control and also just with body movement in general,” Shuman said.

Seniors also getting the chance to socialize during this challenge.

“Coming out and meeting with other people, it gets them more active, keeps them from sitting, just being sitting at home, watching tv or not moving or just being alone.”

Something participants seem to be enjoying.

“To me it’s comfortable in terms of being able to share stories with each other,” Deborah Bryant said.

Bryant says she also enjoys that it’s a very low-pressure environment.

“What I like about it, you can walk at your own pace,” Bryant said.

Seniors can participate in this challenge until Nov. 14, and whoever gets the most steps in will receive a gift basket.

Bryant says regardless of the prize, she’s excited to get back.

“It was a wonderful walk, and I enjoyed it. And as I said, I do plan on returning in the near future.”

Shuman says that as this challenge continues, she’s hoping that more seniors participate.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.