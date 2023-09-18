Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County woman has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery of a vendor stocking an automatic teller machine.

According to court documents, a vendor was restocking a South State Bank automatic teller machine on Burroughs Street in Savannah on Sept. 27, 2022.

Shannan Barnwell waved a handgun and declared a robbery. Police say, Barnwell took containers of cash from the vendor, the attendant drew his firearm and Barnwell ran away, firing two shots with one striking the ATM.

No individuals were struck by gunfire, and the vendor did not fire his weapon.

Savannah police officers located and arrested Barnwell at a nearby park, and recovered the cash receptacles and two pistols that Barnwell had dropped as she left the scene.

At the time of the robbery, Barnwell was on parole from a previous conviction for armed robbery and carjacking, and her sentence will be served consecutive to the incarceration for state parole violation.

Barnwell pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Interference with Interstate Commerce by Robbery; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

Barnwell was ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of her prison term.

