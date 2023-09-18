Cooler, clear start to the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front is moving offshore this morning, bringing slightly cooler and drier air behind it.

Some patchy fog is possible during our morning commute, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for many communities. We’ll warm to the lower 80s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 80s. Sunshine will be around today, along with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Marine forecast: We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the lower 80s along the coast. The wave heights will be around 2 feet high along with a low risk for rip currents. The UV index will still be very high with a northwesterly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

High pressure builds in on Tuesday, keeping it clear and cooler in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s for some inland communities, with lower 60s possible around Savannah. Highs return to the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine still around.

Wednesday remains mostly dry for inland communities, but a few coastal communities could see a shower or two. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.

The chance for scattered showers along the coast will increasing during the end of the week. A low-pressure system is expected to develop off the Georgia and South Carolina coast by Friday morning. This will keep us cooler, but also increase our chance of rain, bring in clouds and breezy conditions. A Small Craft Advisory is expected during this time, along with a high risk for rip currents. Highs will likely only top out near 80 on Friday and Saturday, neither will be good beach days.

Tropical update:

The low-pressure system mentioned above has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression heading into the weekend. This system will likely remain offshore as it then moves northwest on Saturday/Sunday.

Nigel is expected to become a hurricane tomorrow but will remain in the central Atlantic, away from land.

Our next tropical wave will move off the western coast of Africa during the middle of the week. this system will likely become a tropical depression toward the end of the week or this weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

