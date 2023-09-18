Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your workweek, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be int mid to lower-60s for most. We’ll also track a chance to see a few dense patches of fog develop through daybreak.

After these clear out, it’s smooth sailing the rest of the day with sunny skies. By that afternoon, I’ll look for high temps to be in the mid to lower 80s for most. It’ll be the great day to just enjoy being outside. Plus, we’ll track similar weather on Tuesday.

Just with slightly more cloud cover as highs warm back in the mid 90s. This ia all du to the cold front we’ll have push through the area overnight. Throughout the week, I’ll look for more cooler low temps to continue.

There will likely be a few mornings you’ll want to walk out with some for of a light jacket. However, each afternoon I’ll still look for mid to lower-80s for high temps. We’ll look for more lower-80 or possible upper-70s during the second half of the week as more scattered rain chances build in.

These changes will continue increasing into next weekend as we track rain coming in off the coast. Then, we should get closer to near average temps as we had into the following week with less rain.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.