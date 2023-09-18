Sky Cams
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine

An exotic python was recently found in a car engine in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Source: WGBA, GREEN BAY PD, CNN)
By Tyler Job, WGBA via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) – An exotic python was recently found in a car engine in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“It’s kind of scary. I never thought anybody would be able to find a python underneath the hood of their car,” Ellen Chaudoir.

While Chaudoir didn’t find the snake, she lives near the intersection where the reptile was found.

As someone who has worked at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for 25 years, curator Laurie Bankson said this rescue was a rarity.

The owner of the vehicle was not the owner of the snake.

Bankson said the python somehow got loose. She said it was first seen in the garage before eventually being found under the hood of a car.

“Most likely, the snake crawled up into this person’s engine of the car to stay warm and found a good place to hang out for a little while,” Bankson said.

According to Bankson, the car owner safely drove more than four miles over to the wildlife sanctuary with the snake.

“They gave the OK the snake should be fine if you drive the car over,” Bankson explained.

Bankson, along with a colleague and animal control, safely removed the python, which is now being cared for at a rescue.

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.

“From what I understand, this is a very popular animal in the exotic pet field and pet trade,” Bankson said.

Green Bay city code explains that a permit is required for people to keep exotic animals, but police said there is not a known permit for this kind of snake.

Despite some legal questions surrounding the rescue, Bankston said nobody was injured.

Copyright 2023 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

