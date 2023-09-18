Expanding Belfast Keller Road as preparations for more growth continues

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill is continuing to prepare for growth in the area.

Crews are already removing trees from some portions of Belfast Keller Road. That’s the first part of a multi-step process to help improve traffic in the area as growth continues.

One part of that process is to expand parts of Belfast Keller Road into four lanes, that’s why so many trees are being removed.

Another improvement will be the addition of two new roundabouts.

The first will be located at the entrance of the new Richmond Hill High School and the second will be at Cranston Bluff Road.

As this construction begins, Bryan County’s communications manager says there should only be minor lane closures throughout the process.

He says this is a crucial step to prepare for everything coming to the area.

“Belfast Keller is set to see a big expansion coming soon, not only with the Heartwood Community, but with Hyundai Mobis locating down here and also several other industrial and commercial business. So, the goal is to get ahead of the construction and that’s why we can start with this right now,” Matthew Kent said.

This road work is set to be completed by the time the new Richmond Hill High School opens in fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.