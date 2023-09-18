Family, friends of Jose Ramirez searching for answers after Labor Day shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local faith community is searching for answers after one of their own was gunned down in Savannah this month.

Funeral services for Jose Ramirez were held over the weekend.

He was killed during a Labor Day shooting near the intersection of Cleland and Smart Streets.

Two weeks after a shooting left Jose Ramirez dead, his friends and family are still left wondering what happened.

“It’s hard to believe that an honest, nice, well-known man was killed. It’s hard to believe, it’s still hard to believe,” said Israel Rosas, Jose’s friend.

Israel Rosas says he’s known Ramirez for years and claims the 38-year-old was driving home in his van Labor Day evening when he was killed.

Ramirez was a father of four and a faith-oriented person who taught Bible classes at one point.

He was well-known in local congregations including Immanuel Baptist, says Rosas.

“A person cannot be replaced in the way that we say, ‘well, another one can do his job.’ Especially in the family, you cannot replace a father for four kids,” said Rosas.

A Savannah police report says officers found Ramirez shot in his left tricep around 8:30 in the evening on September 4th.

Officers note they found a Ford Transit Van nearby which they believed was involved in the incident but it’s unclear who the van belonged to.

Rosas says by speaking out, he’s hoping to get some answers.

“We just want justice and to find out what really happened. Now, we don’t know. Right now, we don’t know exactly what happened.”

Savannah Police say this investigation is still ongoing. The department has not announced any arrests.

