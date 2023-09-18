One dead after fire in Sea Pines

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Firefighters found a deceased person after responding to a smoke alarm activation on Governors Road in Sea Pines on Sunday evening.

According to the Town of Hilton Head, firefighters responded around 7:07 p.m. Sunday. When the crew arrived, the saw smoke coming from the home.

Crews made entry and searched the home, finding the occupant deceased in the room where the fire originated.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct the fire investigation.

