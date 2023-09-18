Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Your Amazon orders my soon arrive faster after the company cut the ribbon on a new Pooler fulfillment center Monday afternoon.

Amazon says a lot of the technology at this site is designed to get products to your doorstep quicker.

Amazon officials describe the SAV4 facility as the mid-point in the process between when you place an order online and when it arrives at your door.

Earlier Monday afternoon, WTOC got our first look inside this more than 600,000 square foot facility. This center is expected to create 1,000 jobs.

It has 4,000 robotic machines and is eventually expected to produce 4.5 million packages a week that will be shipped across the southeast.

The site will mostly handle electronics, books, and toys, according to Amazon.

The company announced this facility back in 2021 at what is known as the Pooler Megasite just off I-16.

It’s one of the latest industrial sites to open following last year’s announcement that Hyundai would build an electric vehicle production site in neighboring Bryan County.

Several local and state leaders were on hand touting the opening saying it is just another sign of growing economic development and industrial sites in this region.

“This is an area that is growing a lot. So one of the reasons this building was constructed is because we wanted to be closer and get quicker to our customers,” said Mauricio Garcia, SAV4 General Manager.

“This just isn’t your average distribution warehouse. You’ll see if you’ve never been in one. It really is state of the art. It’s the future of logistics, I think, in our state, but also across the nation, and across the world in this competitive environment, especially with workforce and other things,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

This facility launched last month and staff here say they hope to have it fully operational by the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.