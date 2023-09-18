Search continues for missing F-35, jet part of squadron based in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - An F-35 military jet has been missing in South Carolina since Sunday afternoon. The pilot ejected safely but the plane is yet to be found.

The missing F-35 is part of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron based in Beaufort.

WTOC confirmed Monday morning that the search radius for this jet has expanded all the way up to Florence, South Carolina.

Within the last hour, the sheriff’s office in Florence said nothing has changed and they’re still looking for this plane. That’s the same thing the Marine Corps said. All of this leaving Congresswoman Nancy Mace frustrated and questioning the investment made into these planes.

“This $80 million question is where is it and if the beacon or transponder device within an $80 million dollar brand new jet doesn’t work, what else doesn’t work in it? How much many has been invested into this program to see a jet like this fail for whatever reason?” said Rep. Mace.

Per usual, there have been planes flying all around Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Monday, but none have been able to find this missing F-35 jet.

An investigation has already started and that the Department of the Navy has a “well-defined process for investigating aircraft mishaps.” The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing also said they are unable to provide additional details to preserve the integrity of the investigatory process.

Congresswoman Mace also mentioned that if this plane is still up in the air, it could be a public safety risk so everyone’s hoping it gets found sooner rather than later and doesn’t crash into a populated area if it hasn’t already.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.