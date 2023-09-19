24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns in October

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - In just about a month from now, the 24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is set to take place in Bryan County.

Organizers say they’ve been preparing for this festival for over six months.

It’s something that locals and visitors look forward to every year... the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.

The event kicks off on Friday, October 20 and goes through the weekend until Sunday the 22nd.

Folks with the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce say so much preparation goes into this because it’s the biggest event the county sees all year.

Throughout the festival, there will be live entertainment from various performers, and of course, lots of seafood.

“We have over 18 food vendors this year. Almost every one of our food vendors will have a seafood item out there so we do have a lot more seafood this year. We’ve added about 10 extra vendors between our arts and crafts, our business vendors and also our food vendors,” said Summer Beal, president and CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan Co. Chamber of Commerce.

If you’re interested in coming out this years festival, you can buy tickets on their website.

