Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found dead in mobile home park

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Oak Hill Mobile Home Park.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a person being shot. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says that based on witness statements, it’s likely that gunshots were fired from Highway 301 North.

Deputies and investigators were on scene overnight collecting evidence and speaking with residents.

