Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found dead in mobile home park

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Oak Hill Mobile Home Park.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a person being shot. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says that based on witness statements, it’s likely that gunshots were fired from Highway 301 North.

Deputies and investigators were on scene overnight collecting evidence and speaking with residents.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Shannan Barnwell
Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris from missing F-35 jet found, according to Joint Base Charleston
One dead after fire in Sea Pines
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
Chatham Area Transit hosts graduation ceremony for 16 new operators
Chatham Area Transit hosts graduation ceremony for 16 new operators
THE News at 4
Burton Fire District becomes Narcan distributor
Burton Fire District becomes Narcan distributor