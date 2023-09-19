Chatham Area Transit hosts graduation ceremony for 16 new operators

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday was a big day for Chatham Area Transit adding 16 new operators to their ranks.

Sixteen transit operators graduated and Chatham Area Transit hosted a ceremony for the graduates.

CAT says the 16 new operators have made a pledge to provide excellent service and contribute to the continued growth of the department.

They say they’ve been holding in-person interviews every Friday over the past year to find these candidates.

CAT’s Chief Operation Officer says this is their largest class yet.

“For the first time in CAT history that we have 16 people graduating, this is a big deal, It’ll help boost our service and enhance the quality of our work. That means busses will be there on time to pick people up- that’s the goal, that’s what we do. So with more manpower we can do it more efficiently and better.”

Two of the operators will be fixed-route drivers while the other fourteen will transport people with special needs.

