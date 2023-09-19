Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham Area Transit hosts graduation ceremony for 16 new operators

Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday was a big day for Chatham Area Transit adding 16 new operators to their ranks.

Sixteen transit operators graduated and Chatham Area Transit hosted a ceremony for the graduates.

CAT says the 16 new operators have made a pledge to provide excellent service and contribute to the continued growth of the department.

They say they’ve been holding in-person interviews every Friday over the past year to find these candidates.

CAT’s Chief Operation Officer says this is their largest class yet.

“For the first time in CAT history that we have 16 people graduating, this is a big deal, It’ll help boost our service and enhance the quality of our work. That means busses will be there on time to pick people up- that’s the goal, that’s what we do. So with more manpower we can do it more efficiently and better.”

Two of the operators will be fixed-route drivers while the other fourteen will transport people with special needs.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Shannan Barnwell
Chatham Co. woman sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed robbery
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris from missing F-35 jet found, according to Joint Base Charleston
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One dead after fire in Sea Pines

Latest News

24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns in October
*
WTOC wins 3 GABBY awards
THE News at 5
Ribbon cutting held for new Amazon fulfillment center
Community garden
Home Depot partnering with Hello Neighbor to restart Daffin Heights community garden